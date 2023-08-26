Colorado State Fair boost business for local Pueblo restaurants

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair attracts people from all over the state and country. People attend the fair for carnival rides, rodeo, and even trapeze artists.

Another of the main attractions is the cornucopia of food. A few local businesses say hungry people at the fair increase the number of customers they see coming through their doors.

At the fair people dig into fair food staples like corn dogs, cotton candy, and funnel cakes. People also eat delicious food from local restaurants.

Pass Key is a local restaurant in Pueblo with multiple locations and has a stand at the state fair. Candice Burt is a manager at Pass Key and is the third generation.

“My grandfather started it and now we just pass it down to generations to come,” Burt said.

She said having a stand at the state fair is a priority for business success.

“We depend on the fair, especially bringing people in from all over the state, to come try something new, something that they've never had before, and keep the tradition going for their generations as well,” Burt said.

To prepare for the rush of customers at the fair, Pass Key buys more than 1,800 pounds of pork.

It's not just vendors, like Pass Key, inside the fair that get more business.

Feelin' A Little Philly also feeds more people during the ten days of the fair. Feelin' A Little Philly is located right outside the fairgrounds. People can see the fair festivities through their restaurant windows.

“When the fair comes into town we obviously see it get so much busier,” said the owner of Feelin' A Little Philly, Amber Harman.

Harman said the fair brings in a lot of business.

“Over the next ten days we will add over a month's worth of business,” Harman said.

Harman thinks it's because of the location so close to the fair and because they have sales at better prices.

“We have a fair special going on right now, it's two-for-one beers all day and it's just a little less expensive,” Harman said.

To accommodate more customers, Feelin’ A Little Philly is preparing more food and having all their staff available to work. Feelin’ A Little Philly will cater the fair's rodeo.

“We have 400 more burgers to make,” Harman said.

As for Pass Key, Burt said the fair is vital for Pueblo's economy.

“It's a huge thing in our community to be able to host the fair every year and continue to do that,” Burt said.

Pass Key will be serving food at their stand through the entire fair.

