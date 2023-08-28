New breastfeeding station available at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair is filled with many different families exploring all of its attractions, yet those large crowds can make getting some quiet time with babies difficult for some mothers.

The Southern Colorado Doula Collective worked with organizers at the state fair to set up the Lactation and Changing Station in the Colorado building.

“I didn’t have this [the private room] two years ago when I came out to the fair," said mother and doula Koryn Holden. “I had a very awkward time nursing my daughter out in the heat, she was uncomfortable, I was uncomfortable, and I’m sure other people in the picnic area were a little uncomfortable”.

The Family Comfort Area features an area for parents to change diapers for their kids, along with two chairs and a boppy.

“I’m glad you guys have this out here," said one mother Jami Padilla with her son Mason. “Especially with the sun, being able to come into a nice, cool room that’s quiet and private, getting him settled down, even for a nap, I think I could do that here”.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.