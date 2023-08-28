Watch Now
New breastfeeding station available at the Colorado State Fair

The Southern Colorado Doula Association helped set up the Lactation and Changing Room
While many families love to go to the Colorado State Fair, it can be a challenge for new mothers to find a quiet place to help their kids. The Southern Colorado Doula Collective worked with the Colorado State Fair to set up another option. Our Devan Karp reports
Posted at 11:17 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 01:17:09-04

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair is filled with many different families exploring all of its attractions, yet those large crowds can make getting some quiet time with babies difficult for some mothers.

The Southern Colorado Doula Collective worked with organizers at the state fair to set up the Lactation and Changing Station in the Colorado building.

“I didn’t have this [the private room] two years ago when I came out to the fair," said mother and doula Koryn Holden. “I had a very awkward time nursing my daughter out in the heat, she was uncomfortable, I was uncomfortable, and I’m sure other people in the picnic area were a little uncomfortable”.

The Family Comfort Area features an area for parents to change diapers for their kids, along with two chairs and a boppy.

“I’m glad you guys have this out here," said one mother Jami Padilla with her son Mason. “Especially with the sun, being able to come into a nice, cool room that’s quiet and private, getting him settled down, even for a nap, I think I could do that here”.

____

