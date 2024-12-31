A Year In Review: Top 10 stories of the year on KOAA News5 in 2024

SOUTHERN COLORADO — As 2024 comes to a close, News5 wanted to take a look at the top 10 stories on our website this past year based on your page views.

With the crazy weather 2024 brought southern Colorado, eight of our top 20 stories were weather-related. Aside from those weather stories, here's what was trending this year:

10. Wildland fire burning at Air Force Academy

The West Monument Creek Fire started in February at the United States Air Force Academy. Academy housing was under a pre-evacuation order that was later lifted as crews could get containment on the fire. In total, the fire burned around 168 acres.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

9. Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade has been canceled

In October, the Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade website announced the event was canceled due to a lack of participation.

Following community outcry and support following this announcement, the parade was back on after Jon O'Donnell stepped up to volunteer and spearhead the parade. The 'In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade' was held in Colorado Springs in November.

WATCH: In Their Honor Veterans Day Parade is a huge success in Colorado Springs

8. Woodland Park family told special needs senior can't walk at graduation this year

In May, Alea Francis, a senior at Woodland Park High School, was told she couldn't walk at graduation. Her mom said Francis has special needs and although she understood Francis didn't have the credits to earn a diploma, she deserved to be recognized among her peers.

WATCH: Woodland Park family told special needs senior can't walk at graduation

7. Army offering reward for information on missing officer, may be in Colorado

In November, the Army offered a $10,000 reward for information regarding a missing officer, 26-year-old Sergeant (Sgt.) David Lee Johnson. He was later found dead, according to the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

WATCH: Missing Army sergeant from Louisiana found dead over the weekend

6. D20 parent group want a school board member to face criminal charges

In February, an Academy School District 20 parent group wanted Derrick Wilburn, a board member, to face criminal charges after they said he read an explicit book out loud during a candidate forum.

WATCH: Academy School District 20 parents want board member criminally charged

5. Teller County Commissioners confirm an active recovery at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine

In October, 23 people were rescued following an equipment malfunction at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour in Cripple Creek. A tour guide at the mine, 46-year-old Patrick Weier, was killed during the incident.

WATCH: Procession honors mine worker killed at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine

4. Colorado State Patrol offering free wheel locks for your car

In June, the Colorado State Patrol offered free wheel locks at several of its locations across the state as part of its Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority program.

WATCH: Colorado State Patrol offering free wheel locks for your car

3. American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs makes emergency landing

In July, an American Airlines flight heading to Colorado Springs was forced to return to the Dallas Fort Worth Airport after a mechanical issue. Emergency crews met the plane on the ground. According to air traffic control audio, the runway was closed for the emergency landing.

WATCH: DFW COS Emergency Landing

2. Ultimate Leaf Peeping Guide: When and where to catch Colorado's peak fall colors

In September, News5 Meteorologist Alan Rose released the ultimate guide to leaf peeping in southern Colorado. From far and wide, our state's beauty can be seen every Autumn.

WATCH: Ultimate Leaf Peeping Guide: When and where to catch Colorado's peak fall colors

1. Fort Carson soldier dead following non-combat related exercise

In May, a soldier stationed at Fort Carson passed away. 1st Lt. Zachary Galli died during a training accident at Fort Johnson in Louisiana. 1st Lt. Galli was 23 years old.

WATCH: Fort Carson soldier dead following non-combat related exercise

___





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.