Fort Carson soldier dead following non-combat related exercise

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A soldier stationed at Fort Carson has died, according to The Mountain Post.

In a statement on Monday, the base said that 1st Lt. Zachary Galli, who was assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion (EOD) died during a training accident at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) located at Fort Johnson, formerly known as Fort Polk in Louisiana.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of 1st Lt. Zachary Galli,” said Col. Brennan Fitzgerald, commander 71st EOD. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the Galli family, the 749th EOD Co., and the greater EOD community.”

The 23-year-old army soldier was from Williamsburg, Virginia. At this time, the accident is under investigation and the base would not elaborate about what led to Galli's death.

