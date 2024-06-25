Colorado State Patrol offering free wheel locks for your car

SOUTHERN COLORADO — You can now grab a free wheel lock for your car from Colorado State Patrol locations across the state.

Troopers say using a wheel lock is a great way to prevent auto theft. The program is part of the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA).

The locks are available at nine Colorado State Patrol locations, including in Colorado Springs. The full list of locations and hours they are open are below:



Alamosa - 3110 First Street, Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Castle Rock - 4600 Castleton Court, Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Colorado Springs - 1480 Quail Lake Loop, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Craig - 800 W. 1st Street #400, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Durango - 20591 Highway 160, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Florence - 600 West 3rd Street Suite C, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Fort Collins - 3832 South Interstate 25, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Golden - 1096 McIntyre Street, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Lakewood - 700 Kipling Street, Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

You must bring a valid VIN number for your vehicle. There is a two-lock limit per person.

Colorado State Patrol says combatting auto theft is a key aspect of their mission to keep Colorado's roadways safe.

For more information about the program, click here.

