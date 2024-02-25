Wildland fire burning at Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 has confirmed that there is a wild land fire burning at the Air Force Academy.

We've gotten a few calls from viewers saying they can see the smoke from miles away.

CSFD said in a social media post it will help respond to the fire.

#UPDATE: #ColoradoSpringsFire has been requested for mutual aid for the fire burning on @AF_Academy. Brush 12, Brush 3, Wildland 9, and Battalion Chief 1 will be assisting. pic.twitter.com/lDgWukmfbd — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 25, 2024

This is a developing situation so few details are known now, but we are working to learn more.

____

