Wildland fire burning at Air Force Academy

News5 has confirmed that there is a wild land fire burning at the Air Force Academy.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Feb 25, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 has confirmed that there is a wild land fire burning at the Air Force Academy.

We've gotten a few calls from viewers saying they can see the smoke from miles away.

CSFD said in a social media post it will help respond to the fire.

This is a developing situation so few details are known now, but we are working to learn more.

