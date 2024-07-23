American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs makes emergency landing

DALLAS, Tex. — An American Airlines flight bound for Colorado Springs was forced to return to Dallas Fort Worth Airport Sunday after a mechanical issue.

Emergency crews met the plane on the ground, which had to close the runway after making its emergency landing, according to air traffic control audio. The flight path and audio can be viewed below. The audio was edited for clarity.

DFW COS Emergency Landing

Data from Flight Aware showed the plane departed DFW at 9:45 AM CDT, but it was then diverted just seven minutes later at 9:52 AM CDT.

American Airlines flight 1552 was back on the ground less than 30 minutes after it was diverted.

“American Airlines flight 1552 with service from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Colorado Springs (COS) returned to DFW shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue,” said an American Airlines spokesperson in an email. “The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power. The flight re-departed DFW on a new aircraft and arrived at COS at 1:48 p.m. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience.”

American Airlines did not specify what the mechanical issue was, but audio from air traffic control noted it was a “right engine failure.”

___





What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way. The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.