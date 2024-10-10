More than 10 people trapped, 11 rescued after equipment malfunction at Teller County mine

TELLER COUNTY — More than 10 people are trapped 1,000 feet down, and 11 others have been rescued following an equipment malfunction at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The mine is located east of Cripple Creek.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), they are also responding to this incident. They say they received the call around 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

To view a history of the mine, click here.

___





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.