COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Veteran's Day Parade has been canceled, according to their website. The parade was supposed to be held on November 2.

The website says it's canceled due to a lack of participation. News5 reached out to parade officials to get more answers. As of the publishing of this web story, we have not heard back.

This would've been the 24 annual Veteran's Day Parade in Downtown Colorado Springs.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

