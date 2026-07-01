Pueblo YMCA Opens its Doors to Wildfire Evacuees Looking for a Place to Recharge

As firefighters battle the wildfire, those forced to evacuate are finding support in an unexpected place. The YMCA of Pueblo.

The YMCA opened its facility free of charge for people forced from their homes by the wildfire, offering more than just a place to stay cool.Evacuees have access to free Wi-Fi, charging stations and activities for both children and adults while they wait for updates on the fire.

“We have always been a community center and we continue to be a community center,” said Hailea Gutierrez, the YMCA’s director of digital marketing. “We wanted to be able to open that up for people who have been displaced by the wildfire.”

The facility also gives families access to the gym, rock wall, child watch activities and crafts, providing what staff hope is a chance to step away from the stress of evacuation, even if it’s

“Our members have access to those every day, but we’re now opening them to evacuees to give them a moment of decompression,” Gutierrez said.

For now, free access is limited to people impacted by evacuation orders to make sure there’s enough room for the families who need the space most.Community members looking to help are encouraged to support local food banks, volunteer when possible and share information about available resources with families affected by the wildfire.

The YMCA is continuing to work with local emergency officials to determine whether it will extend free access as wildfire conditions change and community needs grow. For any updates on operating hours and any additional services will be posted on their website, or you can follow along through our website as the story develops.