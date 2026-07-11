El Paso County Fair returns for its 121st year, continuing a tradition that brings the community together

CALHAN, Colo. (KOAA) — The rides are running, the livestock barns are full and families are once again making their way to Calhan as the 121st El Paso County Fair gets started.

Running through July 18, this year's fair features carnival rides, rodeos, livestock shows, live entertainment, and family activities.

Under the theme, "United We Celebrate," the 2026 fair also honors Colorado's 150th anniversary and America's 250th anniversary while celebrating the county's agricultural roots.

While the attractions may be what draw visitors through the gates, organizers say the fair's lasting impact goes far beyond the midway.

"It's just also an opportunity for us as a community to celebrate, to come together, have fun with our neighbors and our friends and really build the kind of connections that make a strong community," said El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner.

That sense of community is reflected throughout the fairgrounds, especially in the 4-H and FFA exhibits, where local youth spend months preparing projects before show casing them during fair week.

El Paso County Fair Queen Caylee Andrew said she hopes visitors take time to experience more than the carnival.

"I really do hope people that come to the fair get to experience things like Swink Hall, that's decorated for our celebration of Colorado's 150 and America's 250, and be able to go to that 4-H barn and support the 4-H kids," Andrew said. "I hope people leave with an appreciation for the history of El Paso County and how special our Western and agricultural heritage is."

For many people working behind the scenes, seeing families make memories is what makes the long hours worthwhile.

"The kids and the people we love, like the community, we just love meeting new people," said Carissa Eddy, who is helping operate attractions during the fair.

Along with longtime favorites like rodeos, livestock competitions and carnival rides, visitors can also look forward to a new drone show scheduled for Friday night following the auto races.

Whether people come for the food, the entertainment, or the traditions, organizers hope they leave with something more than a prize but with a stronger connection to the community that has kept the El Paso County Fair going for more than 120 years.

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