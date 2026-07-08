Community Shines at This Year’s Green Box Arts Festival in Green Mountain Falls

(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, July 8th) — Last summer, a beautiful kinetic art display called “Off the Beaten Path” became a viral sensation, drawing over 100,000 visitors to Green Mountain Falls. Now, as the Green Box Arts Festival returns, the message is clear. It was never just about one piece, and there’s always something new to discover in this mountain town.

The annual festival runs through July 19, transforming Green Mountain Falls into a hub for public art, artist residencies, live performances, and hands-on classes. Streets and trails are dotted with works from emerging and established artists, offering fresh experiences for both first-timers and returning guests.

“Last year we saw over 100,000 people come specifically to see that piece and then start exploring the rest of what we have,” said Green Box Executive Director Scott Levy. While the much-photographed kinetic sculpture isn’t returning this season, festival organizers say the real magic lies in encouraging people to explore, connect, and keep coming back.

“Green Box is not about one event or one piece of art. It’s about the entire community and the entire vibe,” said Scott Levy. “Even if you’ve visited before, come back, because you’re going to discover something you hadn’t seen the last time.” That spirit of discovery is exactly what the festival aims to create, turning last year’s viral moment into an invitation for ongoing engagement.

For Lisa Huizenga, a festival visitor and longtime fan, what makes Green Box special goes beyond the art itself.

“It’s the community. It’s being able to bring family and friends here, the community, the people, and the art is fantastic to bring people together,” Huizenga shared. Nearly two decades since the festival’s inception, organizers hope that the connections built around creativity and a shared experience will remain the reason visitors return year after year.

“Is there any other place that has arts so intimate, where you can just walk up on a quiet day and see all this in such a beautiful setting?” Lisa wonders.The social media spotlight may have shifted, but the Green Box Arts Festival continues its enduring mission: to bring people together in Green Mountain Falls through art.

The festival runs through July 19, with performances and activities planned daily. Whether you’re a first-timer or a festival regular, there’s something waiting to be discovered.

