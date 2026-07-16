South 8th Street construction continues during Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers heading to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo this week may run into delays along South 8th Street as a major construction project continues near Norris Penrose Event Center.

Construction crews are replacing an aging water main along the corridor while also making several roadway and infrastructure improvements in the area.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the project began in May and stretches from Motor City Drive to Highway 24.

In addition to replacing the older water line, crews are installing new valves designed to help isolate future water main breaks and reduce the number of customers affected during repairs.

“We’re also installing multiple valves along the way which helps when we have any water main breaks or anything like that,” said Cassie Melvin, public affairs specialist for Colorado Springs Utilities. “It helps us isolate the system so then that way we don’t have to shut a lot of people out of water service.”

The city is also upgrading the bridge over Fountain Creek, improving drainage systems, resurfacing portions of the roadway and adding sidewalks, curbs and bike lane improvements.

Construction work wraps up by 7 p.m. each night, and police officers are expected to help direct traffic during some of the busiest arrival and departure times.

With thousands of people expected to attend the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo this week, project leaders say they have been coordinating with rodeo organizers to reduce traffic impacts as much as possible.

Officials are encouraging rodeo attendees to plan alternate routes before heading to the event.

“People that are heading to the rodeo, we’re asking that if they come down 8th Street, that they take Moreno Avenue up to Lower Gold Camp Road to get to Norris Penrose,” said Melvin. “Or we’re requesting that they take Highway 24 down to 21st Street to get to Lower Gold Camp if they want to completely avoid the area.”

City officials say more than 30,000 vehicles travel along South 8th Street each day, making it one of the key corridors on the southwest side of Colorado Springs.

While the construction may create short-term traffic headaches, officials say the long-term goal is to improve safety, traffic flow and utility reliability in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to expect delays and allow extra travel time throughout rodeo week. The city expects a lane reopening by July 24, while the larger project is scheduled to continue into early 2027.

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