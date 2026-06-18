City leaders open new Mary Starsmore Discovery Plaza in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs is celebrating a new way for people to get outside and connect with nature. On Wednesday, city leaders cut the ribbon on the new Mary Starsmore Discovery Plaza in North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

The plaza now has an outdoor classroom, improved walkways, renovated restrooms and other upgrades to make the area more accessible and enjoyable for visitors.

Skyler Rorabaugh, Director of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, says the improvements will help create a more welcoming experience for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit North Cheyenne Cañon Park every year.

“This project truly represents an investment in accessibility, visitor experience and stewardship at the gateway of our North Cheyenne Cañon Park,” said Rorabaugh.

The plaza is named after Mary Starsmore, whose support helped turn her former home into what the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center is today.

A combination of city dollars and community donations paid for the project.

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