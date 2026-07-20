Monument Town Council to vote on Monument Lake Parking Permit Proposal Monday night

MONUMENT, Colo. — A free day at Monument Lake could soon come with a price tag.

Monument Town Council is expected to vote Monday night on a proposal that would require parking permits at Monument Lake. If approved, Monument residents would pay $50 annually for a parking permit, while non-residents would pay $5.25 per day.

Before the vote, News Five's Jaylen Lee spoke with several people enjoying the lake to hear what they think about the proposed change.

"It's super disappointing," said Katie Duncan. "We come out here because it's an opportunity for the kids to get out and we don't have to schedule anything. It's a cheap little getaway."

Town leaders say the proposal is intended to help manage parking congestion, improve safety and generate funding to maintain Monument Lake and its parking lots.

The town estimates the permit program could generate between $26,000 and $53,000 annually. Under the proposal, drivers who park without a required permit could face a $50 fine.

Not everyone believes the permit system is the right solution.

"I don't think a parking permit is going to reduce the crowd," said Leanne Castro. "I think it's going to maybe make people park where they shouldn't."

Others said the proposal could change how often they visit the lake.

"I would hardly come here at all because it's just so much of a hassle," said David Claypole. "Me personally, I would just go to Palmer Lake."

If approved, the permit program would not begin immediately. Town officials say the change would take effect after parking equipment is installed, which is expected later this year or early next year.

Monument Town Council is scheduled to consider the proposal Monday night. A majority vote is required for the proposal to pass.

