Monument Lake Paid Parking Approved; Community Voices Concerns Over New Fees

MONUMENT LAKE, COLO. — After Monument Town Council approved paid parking at Monument Lake earlier this week, the conversation isn't over. The decision has sparked reactions from people who use the lake regularly, with many telling News5's Jaylen Lee, they don't believe access to a public outdoor space should come with a price tag.

Right now, parking at Monument Lake is free, but the town says paid parking won't begin until parking kiosks are installed, which is expected early next year.

Town leaders say the new fees will create a dedicated funding source to help maintain the lake, improve safety, address congestion and pay for future improvements to roads and parking.

For Jonathan Madrid, the change could affect how his family spends time outdoors.

"I have small children, and so this is a great place to come, introduce them to casting, not have to worry about their safety," Madrid said. "But now that I have to pay to come outdoors, that feels ridiculous to me."

After News5's initial story about the proposal aired, hundreds of viewers also shared their thoughts on the News5 Facebook page, with many expressing concerns about paying to visit a public lake.

Michael Zwahon, who says he visits Monument Lake several times a week, told Lee he wouldn't necessarily oppose paying if he saw noticeable improvements.

"I don't think they should charge anything," Zwahon said. "Just bite the bullet and get it all fixed up."

Younger visitors also questioned whether a fee could discourage people from spending time outdoors.

"I think it can be useful if it's going toward funding stuff for the lake," said Bennett Parks. "But people who don't have a lot of money maybe just want to come out here and paddleboard or go fishing."

Monument residents will be able to purchase an annual parking pass, while non-residents will pay $5.25 per day once the parking kiosks are installed. Until then, parking at Monument Lake will remain free.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

