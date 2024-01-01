Growing up right here in Colorado Springs, Jake Walker has a passion for telling stories in his hometown. With an Associates in Telecommunication Production from Pikes Peak State College, Jake has been on radio and television in the 719 for over 10 years. Most of his radio career was spent with Cumulus Media in Colorado Springs and 98.9 Magic FM.

Jake loves to dance, eat Mexican food, and play video games. He loves music and can play the piano and trumpet. Jake even DJs weddings and can teach Zumba! His favorite color is red and he likes Sour Patch Kids more than any other candy. Don’t ask him to cook though- that’s not one of his strengths.

Jake will be reporting on KOAA Mornings as the “Out The Door” reporter – sharing stories that affect you on your way out the door in the AM.