First vote on proposed Bucee's Thursday at Palmer Lake Town Hall, more on the land annexation w/ map

PALMER LAKE, CO — Let's bring you up to date on the proposed Bucee's convenience store in Palmer Lake. Tuesday evening, we should know if the plan will move forward.

The board of trustees will vote on the preliminary paperwork. Specifically, the board will decide if the land can be annexed to the town of Palmer Lake.

For those of us who have never been to a Bucee's, it's basically a super-sized gas station. They're open twenty-four hours and claim to have the cleanest bathrooms around. There's another location up in Johnstown, CO.

Here's where they want to build:

Right now, the land is in El Paso County. If the annexation is approved, the 30 acres will become part of the town of Palmer Lake. It would be connected by what's called a "flagpole lot."

Ever since we reported this story, our newsroom has been flooded with responses from neighbors. We got almost 500 responses on Facebook. Most people say they are against the plan because of the location. A few people support the idea though, saying things like "Build it now". We spoke with one neighbor who suggests another location.

Crystal Fern-Turner tells me "I would really prefer that it is south of Colorado Springs. We don't really have a whole lot in Pueblo or from Pueblo to the New Mexico border."

Thursday's meeting starts at 5 pm. We'll keep an eye on this one for you as well and let you know how the vote turns out.





