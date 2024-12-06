You're invited to the Switchback's celebration Friday at Weidner Field downtown after championship win

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Our Colorado Switchbacks are now USL champions. This is a big deal for the team. That's because the switchbacks are the first pro team to bring a championship cup back to the springs. So, the community is invited to a celebration on Friday at Weidner Field.

The party kicks off at five thirty pm and should last until about seven thirty. I met with Ashley Purslow, a spokeswoman for the team. I’m told people will have a chance to take a picture with the trophy. There will also be a Q&A session with the coaches. She says there will even be a secret surprise guest.

Purslow says the feeling of winning is hard to describe and tells me how the team was able to pull off such a big win. "It definitely all came to teamwork and the mentality. There’s a big mental game as well playing soccer so I think bringing both the mental game and the physicality of the game, it was just able to work."

I asked Purslow what it feels like to be a part of a championship team. "I feel like there’s no words to describe it. I mean there’s been so much hard work and dedication not only with the players technical staff front office staff so I really appreciate everyone I work with because together on and off the field. None of this could happen without everybody."

The Switchbacks won the USL championship game against Rhode Island FC, three to zero. Purslow adds that because of the win, Colorado Springs is now the "city of champions." The event is free to attend.





