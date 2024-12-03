How HSPPR helps our local furry friends - Donations are matched on Giving Tuesday up to $30,000

Giving Tuesday says they have 90 movements across the country today. They'll benefit over 300 communities including ours.

The movement was created in 2012 to encourage more people to support their favorite cause. Since then, the organization has helped distribute millions of dollars to various causes.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is one of those causes. They rely on donations from the community year-round. Cody Costra with the humane society says today, there's an added benefit when making your donations.

"We have a generous supporter, Fetch Pet Insurance, who is matching donations all the way up to $30,000 this Tuesday. So, hopefully we raise over $30,000 and Fetch Pet Insurance will match that as well."

I'm also told all of the money donated to HSPPR stays right here in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Meet Asoka, a puppy that has been helped by the HSPPR. He came into the shelter with a skin disease (above). Now, he's ready for adoption (below). Costra says Asoka is just one example of the many animals they help "find their happy tails."

Giving Tuesday says there are lots of other ways to show generosity like volunteering virtually or in-person.





