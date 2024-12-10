Over four thousand local organizations benefit from Colorado Gives Day - Donate with a boost Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Tuesday the 10th of December is a day to make your donations go farther. It's Colorado Gives Day, which started in 2010, before the global giving Tuesday campaign, which was last week.

The Colorado Gives Foundation says they see about one hundred thousand Coloradans get involved every year.

We met with Kelly Dunkin, the President and CEO of the Colorado Gives Foundation. She says over their 15 years, they raised 469 million dollars. Those dollars support over four thousand local nonprofits.

Giving is easy. People can donate different amounts to several organizations with one purchase. Dunkin tells us donating through Colorado Gives comes with an added bonus.

"We seed the incentive fund with $1 million and then we have partners who help us grow that fund. So, what it does is a boost with every donation made via Colorado gives dot org."

Donations start at just five dollars.





