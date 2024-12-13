Free parking in hopes to get more visitors in Manitou Springs- Offer starts Saturday, through Christmas

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — If you're not finished Christmas shopping , city leaders in Manitou Springs want you to come shop in their city. So, they’re starting a special holiday parking promotion.

Starting Saturday, 12/13/24, you can park for free in Manitou. Spots will have no charge for up to two hours. Visitors still need to check in with parking kiosks

I talked with Cassandra Hessel, a spokeswoman for the city of Manitou Springs. I’m told the city normally makes a lot of money with parking fees. Still, she says they would rather make holiday shopping stress-free and enjoyable for everyone with free parking.

It’s something Hessel says the community asked for, so they listened. "We want to show our businesses and our locals and our residence that we hear them we support them and if this small little gesture helps bring more people in so that they can get more people through their doors. We are all about that."

The 2-hour free parking promotion is good at all participating City Parking Lots:



Hiawatha Lot

Canon Lot

On-street parking areas

Additionally, thanks to the Metro District, free parking is also available at:

Wichita Lot

Smischny Lot

The promotion is good through Christmas. I already got my holiday shopping done but I’d certainly love to come back down here for free parking and some Maté!





