'Larger than life' displays at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo return for Electric Safari, advance tickets required

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to let you know about another favorite Colorado holiday tradition making a return. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is about to open the annual Electric Safari on Friday, the 6th of December.

We got in before opening day for an exclusive sneak peek at the action. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says they are "preparing the mountainside with millions of lights for the 34th year of Electric Safari."

Attendees will enjoy lit trees, structures and sculptures, installed by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s grounds and events team. Larger-than-life illuminated animal inflatables and a nightly holiday-safari themed drone light show (both are weather dependent) will decorate the Zoo, making the perfect setting for extra-special holiday memories. If all of those beautiful lights don’t un-Scrooge even the Grinchiest of holiday grumps, a cup of hot cocoa and a visit with Santa ought to do the trick."

Speaking of meeting Santa, Kris Kringle will be in Safari Lodge through Dec. 23 to hear holiday wishes, collect lists and pose for free photos. Take a spin on the historic carousel for $2 per ride, or hop on the Mountaineer Sky Ride for incredible once-a-year views of the holiday nighttime glow of Colorado Springs from the mountainside (both are weather permitting).

Electric Safari wouldn’t be complete without scheduled animal demonstrations and keeper talks! Guests can also visit select animal exhibits. Electric Safari offers paid feeding opportunities with CMZoo’s famous giraffe herd and budgie flock. See an animal schedule, feeding prices and open animal exhibits on their website.

Grizzly Grill, Cozy Goat, Pizza with a View and Elson’s Café will be open to serve food and beverages. The Thundergod Gift Shop is open every night for Zoo-themed gifts and hot cocoa.

Rachel Wright, the spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says "This year, attendees can expect more than 50 acres of twinkling lights, 90+ hand-made light sculptures, giant illuminated animal inflatables, a holiday-safari drone show, plus breathtaking nighttime city views from the side of the mountain."

Advance timed tickets are required. It sells out often, and we’re expecting some nights to sell out this year as well. Visit their website to purchase tickets





Community Members Voice Opinions About Proposed BUC-EE'S Some residents living near the proposed site of a new Buc-ee's convenience store along I-25 and County Line Road are opposing the company's plans. Palmer Lake community reacts to a potential Buc-ee's location in the town