'Small token of gratitude' - Pueblo Veterans can now register for free bus rides in the new year

PUEBLO, CO — The city of Pueblo has a new offer for Veterans. Starting in 2025, they can ride the city buses for free. But Vets do need to sign up ahead of time, starting Monday, December 9th, 2024.

Here's some background information- The U.S. Census Bureau shows Pueblo County is home to more than 10 thousand veterans. Pueblo is also called "Home of Heroes" because four Medal of Honor recipients claimed Pueblo as their hometown. Second only to Weymouth, Massachussets.

Mayor Heather Graham says "It's a small token of gratitude we can show to all of our military heroes."

Vets can register now. Here are the details - a person needs to have proof of military service, like a military ID card or a driver's license with a veteran designation. Veterans can register online or in person.

There are two locations for in-person registration. One at the Pueblo Transit Center downtown. Or at the Pueblo Transit admin office on Alan Hamel Avenue.





