Live Weather Blog: Winter Weather Advisories Are in Place for Portions of I-25

The First Alert Five Weather Team is tracking our next incoming winter storm that is set to impact southern Colorado on Monday afternoon. The southern portion of the I-25 corridor looks to have the greatest impact. Winter Weather Advisories are currently in place for Huerfano County, Western Las Animas County, Eastern Custer County, Eastern Costilla County, and the very Southwestern portion of Pueblo County. New advisories are now issued until 10 p.m. for Colorado Springs and 5 a.m. for Southern Colorado counties.

News 5 Advisories are in place until 5 AM on Tuesday

MONDAY 10:35 A.M. Update

Live look at the snow and traffic conditions on I-25 at Highway 105.

Monument Hill is a mess right now, especially the northbound lanes. NB I-25 is currently closed at mm 180, Plum Creek Parkway, due to multiple weather related crashes. This is the Castle Rock area. #cowx pic.twitter.com/8zN2ZiqrTv — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) December 9, 2024

ROAD CLOSURES

Per CDOT: Northbound I-25 closed at Milepost 180 at Plum Creek Parkway just south of Castle Rock due to multiple weather-related crashes. Colorado Department of Transportation

Per Colorado State Patrol (CSP): Crash along Southbound I-25 blocking traffic at Baptist Road.

Per CSPD: Multiple crashes Tutt Blvd. and Tutt Center Pt., vehicles sliding on hill. Avoid the area.

Per CSPD: Crash at Rockrimmon Boulevard and I-25 unknown blockage.

Per CSPD: Crash Bijou and I-25, blocking ramp to NB I-25.

Per CSPD: Vehicle vs. transformer box New Life Dr. and Voyager, unknown blockage.

Per CSPD: Vehicle vs. transformer box WB N. Carefree and Peterson, blocking the right lane.

Per CSPD, Crash Murray and S. Carefree, blocking traffic.

Per CSPD: Crash along North Bound I-25 south of Woodmen. An emergency vehicle is blocking the center lane.

Per CSPD: Crash at Woodmen and Duryea, unknown blockage at this time.



Measuring Snow Correctly:

When measuring snow it's best to do this on a flat, grassy surface. Pavement tends to be warmer than those grassy surfaces, and the snow will compact more. It gives meteorologists a better idea of how much snowfall we got when it's on a grassy surface.

News 5 Measuring Snow

Snow Totals Forecast:

The higher totals will be for the southern portion of I-25, but there will be periods of limited visibility. Use caution while driving in these conditions.

News 5 Snowfall Forecasted Accumulations - December 9th

News 5 Pikes Peak Region Forecast - December 9

