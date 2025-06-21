Woodland Park native aims for 25th division win at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — Clint Vahsholtz, the most decorated racer in the history of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, is looking to add another victory to his impressive record in Sunday’s race.

Vahsholtz is a household name when it comes to the Hill Climb. The Woodland Park native first raced to the clouds in 1992, following in his father's footsteps. Clint’s father, Leonard, won 18 division titles. Both of his parents have been inducted into the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Museum Hall of Fame.

"I grew up on Pikes Peak with a pacifier in my mouth because of my dad. I was like two, three years old when he started the event, and it's just been a part of my life," Vahsholtz said.

Through 2019, Vahsholtz had accomplished nearly everything imaginable on the mountain. The one achievement that eluded him was the title of King of the Mountain, but that changed in 2020.

"Once it happened, it was like a big download. It was almost like not necessarily a monkey on your chest thing, but it was like my body just extinguished," Vahsholtz said.

With 24 division wins, Vahsholtz remains motivated by the mountain itself.

"It is the mountain. It's a real feat to do. The mountain just brings out, and plus, me being a local. I stare at it every day, and it's just hard to look away from it. Especially when you know the intensity and the drive it takes to do it," Vahsholtz said.

In 2016, after earning his 23rd win, Vahsholtz set a new goal for himself.

"I made a goal that day. I'd like to — I think it's achievable to get 25 before I'm 56. I'm 54 currently," he said.

This will be Vahsholtz's 31st year racing on the mountain, but his first year competing in the GT4 division and his first time behind the wheel of a Porsche.

"It's different from what I've driven in the past. It's a little bit getting used to, but the Porsche in its own is a great fit for the mountain. I just have to adapt my driving style to understand the limitation of the vehicle," Vahsholtz said.

_____

