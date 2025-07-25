Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry joins Switchbacks on loan from Colorado Rapids

At just 19 years old, Adam Beaudry has quite the resume. He's played on the United States under-17, under-19, and under-20 men's national teams, and has made a few appearances with the Rapids after coming up through the Rapids Academy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have added a new goalkeeper to their roster as they push for a playoff spot.

Adam Beaudry joins the team on loan from the Colorado Rapids.

At just 19 years old, Beaudry brings impressive credentials to the Switchbacks, having played on the United States Under-17, Under-19, and Under-20 Men's National Teams.

He has also made some appearances with the Rapids after coming up through the Rapids Academy.

Beaudry says he’s excited to join the Switchbacks to both compete for a playoff spot and gain more in-game experience at the professional level.

"It's a competitive environment. You can tell they want to win in the way they prepare and the way they get ready for games. Also, how they celebrate wins like the last game. I can tell it's a good group and we'll be pushing for playoffs," Beaudry said.

The young goalkeeper already made an impact, helping the Switchbacks to a 1-0 road win in his debut last week.

SWITCHBACKS ROSTER

1. CHRISTIAN HERRERA || GOALKEEPER 2. KOA SANTOS || DEFENDER 3. AKEEM WARD || DEFENDER 5. MATT MAHONEY || DEFENDER 6. MATT REAL || DEFENDER 7. JONAS FJELDBERG || FORWARD 9. LEVONTE JOHNSON || FORWARD 10. ZACH ZANDI || MIDFIELDER 11. QUENZI HUERMAN || FORWARD 13. STEVIE ECHEVARRIA || MIDFIELDER 14. DUKE LACROIX || DEFENDER 18. AIDAN ROCHA || MIDFIELDER 20. YOSUKE HANYA || MIDFIELDER 21. ANTHONY FONTANA || MIDFIELDER 22. MARCO MICALLETO || MIDFIELDER 23. GARVEN MÉTUSALA || DEFENDER 24. ABRAHAM ROMERO || GOALKEEPER 27. JUAN TEJADA || FORWARD 33. ISAIAH FOSTER || DEFENDER 77. JUSTIN DHILLON || FORWARD