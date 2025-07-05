Switchbacks host the USL's top-seeded Louisville City for the 4th of July game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Ahead of Friday's fireworks extravaganza, the Switchbacks hosted the USL's top-seeded Louisville City.

Getting into the back half of the season now, and the Switchbacks are still sitting at 10th place in the Western Conference.

With 15 points coming into Friday's match, a playoff push is not out of the question, but they have got to find ways to turn their league-leading amount of draws into wins.

But Louisville came out shooting off the fireworks.

In the 9th minute, Phillip Goodrum took a shot and it went off the post and into the back of the net to for a one-goal lead.

Later in the half, Switchbacks goalkeeper Chris Herrera walked off the field with an unknown injury. He went to the locker room and later returned to the field, but did not return to the game.

Trailing by a goal after the first half of play, the Switchbacks were more aggressive in the second half.

Controlling the ball for the majority of the time opened up opportunities for shots, but most of them were off target.

The best opportunity for the equalizer was a left-footed shot in the box from Levonte Johnson, but it just missed, bouncing off the post.

Switchbacks are unable to put the ball through the net in this one as they fall 1-0 and drop their sixth game of the season.

The Switchbacks will be playing Birmingham Legion on Saturday, July 19.

