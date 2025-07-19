24th annual Rocky Mountain State Games underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It is the 24th annual Rocky Mountain State Games put on by the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.

It's Colorado’s largest multi-sport festival for all ages and abilities, and this year features 37 different sporting competitions!

A few sports were introduced to the games this year, including indoor cycling and grass volleyball.

Colorado Springs Sports Corp partnered with UCCS to add volleyball to the games after the Mountain Lions held the event last year as a fundraiser for their program.

Indoor cycling could not have been introduced at a better time. The event brought in competitors from across the country because of upcoming USA Cycling events that will be held in Olympic City, USA.

The 2025 USA Cycling Elite Track National Championships, as well as the Masters & Para-cycling Track National Championships, will take place in August at the Colorado Springs Velodrome.

Though most of the RMSG events will conclude this weekend, there are still 12 more participating events that will take place through September.

The top three finishers in each event during the RMSG will qualify for the State Games of America taking place in Pennsylvania next summer.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.