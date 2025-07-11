Clownin’ Around: Meet rodeo clown “Backflip” Johnny Dudley

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — While fans come to the rodeo to see cowboys and cowgirls compete, there's another key performer who doesn't ride in on a horse or bull. In fact, part of his job is to get hit by the bull.

"Backflip" Johnny Dudley has been entertaining rodeo crowds for more than 20 years, putting his body on the line to protect riders and make audiences laugh. This year, he’s doing so at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

"The backflip name started when I was 22 years old. They started introducing me into the arena, and I'd do a backflip. I'd stand on top of my barrel, and if a bull ran into the barrel, I would do a backflip over the bull," Dudley said.

At 48, those signature moves are taking a physical toll on the veteran performer.

"It was a great name when I was 22. Now I'm 48. The backflips are easy, but the landings are not that good. Thousands of backflips have hurt my knees and my ankles and my back, but it's my name and I'm going to do it till I'm 50 at least. Might be belly-flop next year. Who knows?" Dudley joked.

As the rodeo clown, Dudley's role includes distracting bulls from cowboys, often putting himself in harm's way. Just two months ago, Dudley experienced his worst injury yet.

"Two months ago, I got hit so hard in the barrel, it was the hardest I had ever gotten hit. Knocked me out cold. I was out for three or four minutes, stuck in the barrel. They've done studies on it to where it's worse than getting in a head-on collision going about 30 miles an hour," Dudley said.

Despite the physical punishment, long drives between venues, and a grueling schedule, Dudley says one thing makes it all worthwhile.

"One hundred percent the smiles on the faces. It's walking in — when you walk in that arena and you've got 7,000 staring at you, and if I'm able to make them laugh, that does everything for me," Dudley said.

Unlike some natural comedians, Dudley works hard at his craft, researching each location to connect with local audiences.

"I work on funny! I'm not naturally funny. I have to be smarter than the rest of the clowns. Some of those clowns are funny! I have to make myself be funny. I have to write jokes, I have to think of things. Whenever I'm driving 12 hours down the road, I don't even listen to the radio at all. I watch the windshield and think about jokes," Dudley said.

The 2019 Coors Man in the Can Award winner's dedication has paid off.

To be considered for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, Dudley had to work a circuit finals to be added to a short list of just 12 possible rodeo clowns.

