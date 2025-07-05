TCA alum Anna Willis shines in freshman year at University of South Dakota

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Anna Willis, a 2024 graduate of The Classical Academy, has completed an exceptional freshman year of pole vaulting for the University of South Dakota.

The class-3A record holder finished fourth place at the NCAA Division One Track and Field Championships and won the USA Track and Field Under-20 Championship just a week later.

"I wasn't expecting anything crazy just because you never know when things are going to be taken away from you so it's really important to value what you do have. It was just an honor to be able to make it to that meet my first year," Willis said.

Anna, like many freshmen, struggled with the transition from high school into college. Being away from home for the first time began to weigh on her, but she turned that into something positive.

“Being away from home really allowed me to grow and learn my independence. It finally allowed me to have some accountability, knowing that no one is going to do the work for me and I have to do it myself.”

Fighting through adversity is a strong suit for Anna. Her father, Steve, says he believes that when she goes through adversity, she comes out on the other side stronger and more motivated than before.

While in high school, Anna went through a wrist surgery which caused her to put vaulting on hold for a bit.

Steve says they went to five different doctors to get their opinions on her wrist, and at one point they thought she would not vault again.

Through that entire process, Anna kept her head held high and told herself to remain patient with herself and with God’s plan, knowing it would all work out in the end.

“Dealing with a lot of adversity in high school helped me to have a really positive mindset throughout college. Always having that positive outlook on things and never doubting anything,” said Anna. “Just saying I know I can do this even if it’s not realistic. Just having that mindset will help.”

After having an All-American freshman year and winning the U20 pole vaulting championship, Anna has her eyes set on a new goal. She says she is aiming to vault over 15 feet.

She had already cleared 14 feet and 10 inches when she took second place at the Summit League Outdoor T&F Championships.

Something else that sits in the back of her mind is going to trials for the 2028 Olympic Games.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.