Kickin' it with the Switchbacks: Forward Juan Tejada gets tested on his soccer career

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Juan Tejada gets tested on his very own career this week on Kickin’ It with the Switchbacks.

Through a few educational guesses and one changed answer, Tejada even surprised himself when he found out he got them all right.

Below are the questions and answers about Tejada’s career.

How many goals did you score for the Lakeland Tropics?

12

What was the month and year you were transferred to the Switchbacks?

June, 2023

For what team in your pro career have you scored the most goals?

Tampa Bay Rowdies

Who did you make your international senior team debut against?

USA

How many career goals do you have with the Switchbacks?

11

Which team have you made the most appearances for?

Tampa Bay Rowdies

At the end of your college career, where did you rank all-time in school history for goals?

Sixth

How many goals did you score in the 2024 playoffs?

Two

