Jonas Fjeldberg: The journey from Norway's slopes to America's soccer fields

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Jonas Fjeldberg, who grew up in a skiing family in Norway, found his place on the soccer field as he's now in his third year with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

The journey from potential ski jumper to professional soccer player wasn't always smooth, but his leap of faith to come to America changed everything.

Growing up in a family where his father was a ski jumper and his brother won a silver medal in the Youth Olympics, Fjeldberg nearly pursued a career on the slopes rather than the soccer pitch.

However, improvements to the soccer fields in his hometown helped him make the ultimate decision.

"Norway started implementing turf and heated turf, so, we could play soccer all year round. When I could play soccer instead of skiing in the winter, that completely made my mind up for me," said Fjeldberg.

At 17 years old, Fjeldberg was offered a three-year deal with a club in Norway. However, an injury sidelined him for six months, and the club began questioning the legitimacy of his condition.

That's when the University of Dayton presented a new opportunity.

"I thought maybe I'd go for six months and see how I liked it, and I fell in love with it immediately. I wasn't really excited to do it myself, but my dad talked me into taking that risk, and since then I've never looked back," said Fjeldberg.

The transition to American soccer presented new challenges, particularly the physical nature of the game in the United States.

"I was struggling to deal with these giant American center backs that might've played football in high school and stuff like this but chose soccer. And they would just bully me off the ball," he said.

Beyond the physical differences, Fjeldberg had to adapt to the American soccer culture, which includes a lot more verbal exchanges during matches.

"That's not a culture in Norway, but here they talk so much. I love it. I've tried to talk a little bit back, but I feel like maybe I get nervous or something, but it's never intimidating when it comes out of my mouth," said Fjeldberg.

Fjeldberg considers both his decision to attend the University of Dayton and being traded to the Switchbacks as life-defining moments.

He expressed gratitude to the fans for their warm welcome and said it's a privilege to play in Colorado Springs.

