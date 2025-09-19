Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend September 19 - September 21, 2025

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Chile & Frijoles Festival to the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Chile & Frijoles Festival

Calling all Pueblo Chile fans, this weekend a Steel City staple returns! The 31st annual Chile & Frijoles Festival runs from Friday to Sunday in Downtown Pueblo. The festival will be from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 p.m. to midnight Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Single day admission starts at $6. More information here.

Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent

The Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent is happening this weekend! The marathon, which was founded in 1956, is the oldest continually held marathon in the United States. The ascent is happening at 7 a.m. Saturday and the marathon is 7 a.m. Sunday in Downtown Manitou Springs. More information here.

Switchbacks FC vs Sacramento Republic FC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are at Weidner Field Saturday taking on Sacramento Republic FC! The theme for the game is Noche Latina, or Latin Night. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $17. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

Korean Festival

Downtown Colorado Springs will be filled with the sights, sounds and flavors of Korea on Saturday! The Korean American Society of Southern Colorado is hosting its first-ever Korean festival, inviting everyone to come together and celebrate. The festival starts at 10 a.m. at Acacia Park. More information here.

North Pole

Feeling festive? The North Pole is open in Cascade from now until October 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Tickets start at $35 per person for ages three and up. Children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Cripple Creek's Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Walk

The Goldcamp Victorian Society's annual cemetery walk is happening this weekend! Hosted in the town's historical cemetery, you can enjoy those who study and take on the roles of the famous, infamous and unknown members of Cripple Creek's history. Tours run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Tours cost $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. More information here.

Bristol Brewing Company's Movies Under the Stars

An activity fit for the whole family, Bristol Brewing is hosting its Movie Under the Stars events every Saturday from now until October 25. These free events bring the entire community together. This Saturday, catch 'The Princess Bride' at 7:30 p.m. at the brewery on South Cascade Avenue. More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until October 5. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

