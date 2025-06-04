Finds Under $40: Backyard Market in Black Forest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Backyard Market in Black Forest.

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors on any given Saturday.

"Each vendor makes, bakes, or grows the items they sell making us the largest producer-only market in the greater Colorado Springs, CO area. We host live music, Chefs at the market, an educational Kids Korner, and a Young Entrepreneur program. SNAP and Colorado Produce Bonus are welcomed!" The Backyard Market

According to vendors, the market is more than just a space to shop, it's a space to learn about local agriculture and business as well as a space to network, socialize, and ask experts questions pertaining to their craft.

The market also includes live music and educational activities for children.

It's located at 6845 Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm through October 11th.

If you're looking for even more interaction with vendors featured at the market, you can visit the Backyard Farm Shop, which operates all week and is located at the same address.

