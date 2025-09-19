Farm to flame, a delicious Pueblo staple returns to downtown this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Calling all Pueblo Chile fans, this weekend a Steel City staple returns. The 31st Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival starts Friday in Pueblo. Thousands of visitors are expected to visit Downtown Pueblo to taste the delicious and iconic Pueblo Chile.

Chile farmers in Pueblo County shared with News5 the event’s financial and cultural significance.

“We take about 1,000 bushels down there,” said Dalton Milberger.

Milberger Farms will be one of many growers and vendors serving up the Pueblo Chile during the festival.

“We've been picking Chile nonstop every day for about the last week,” said Milberger.

They have worked long hours preparing to fill downtown with thousands of Pueblo Chiles.

“Barrels are the perfect diameter to get that right tumble of the peppers so they roast. The skin comes right off of them. Gives it that good charcoal flavor. Just everything that makes a roasted Chile, a roasted Chile,” said Milberger.

Musso Market will also be set up downtown on the corner of Union Avenue and C Street.

“Part of the growing season is centered around the Chile Festival so, we want to make sure that there's enough Chile that's gonna be available for this weekend,” said Joey Musso.

Musso said there are plenty of Chiles to go around.

“We're gonna keep picking throughout the weekend so that way we can have the fresh chilly here at the festival,” said Musso.

He said they plan on bringing semi-trucks packed full of roaster and Chiles to the festival.

“Hot Pueblo, mild Anaheim, big Jim, dynamite. Those are the four main categories and that's what we really push this weekend,” said Musso.

This year's festival theme is “Farm To Flame.” Musso said the Chiles they grow are a Pueblo staple.

“The Pueblo Chile, I mean it is just a cultural thing and so when people come here they do like the chamber says you experience the flavor,” said Musso.

It is one of the biggest weekends for Chile farmers in Pueblo County.

“It was a great weekend for business, at the store and downtown,” said Milberger. “It is a very big chuck, you know, it's what we do, it's our livelihood.”

More than 150 entries were a part of this year's competition to find out who made the best red Chile, green Chile and salsa.

He expects to make thousands of dollars over three days. Click here to learn more about the festival such as times, tickets and parking.

