'Connect and Unite': Colorado Springs' first Korean festival coming to Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Downtown Colorado Springs will be filled with the sights, sounds, and flavors of Korea on Saturday. The Korean American Society of Southern Colorado is hosting its first-ever Korean festival, inviting everyone to come together and celebrate.

"We put together a very special K-pop piece," said Joseph Cantu, Owner of J & J Hip Hop Dance Company.

Cantu says his dancers are preparing to show off their moves at the festival. For him, it's about bringing people together.

"It's about understanding other people, where they came from, what their background is," said Cantu.

Another organization, DuMyon Martial Arts, is preparing a Taekwondo showcase, led by owner, Sterling Chase Sr.

"We have some students with TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), visually impaired, and IDD," said Chase Sr.. "We are really excited. This will be our seventh demo."

The festival organizer, Andrew Kim, says the goal is to connect and unite.

"This is building up a new friendship and opening up doors to new businesses. We are going to have causes that we are going to support," said Kim.

He says festival-goers will also have the opportunity to learn something new and different.

Sejung Seo, who has taught the Korean language for years, says she's excited to share her culture.

"There's going to be a Korean booth, Korean calligraphy. They can write their name in Korean. It's my excitement to share Korean culture," said Seo.

The Korean Festival will run on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. in Acacia Park.

"Right now, uniting is something the world really needs. Arts is massive on helping that happen," said Cantu.

___

