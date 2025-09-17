Experience History Come Alive: Cripple Creek's Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Walk Returns September 20-21

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Goldcamp Victorian Society's annual cemetery walk.

Founded in 1999, the non-profit works to preserve a bit of 1890s ambiance and history for the "World's Greatest Goldcamp"; these efforts extend throughout the year, but the group's premier event (and major focus) is always the annual Mount Pisgah Speaks Cemetery Walk.

Hosted in the town's historical cemetery of the same name, the event allows members of the Society to study and take on the roles of the famous, infamous, and unknown members of Cripple Creek's colorful history.

The Gold Camp Victorian Society members will again be portraying many of the most colorful characters of the World’s Greatest Gold Camp of the 1890s. It’s as if the dead are rising from their graves to entertain all who come to visit with their riveting, hilarious and often heart-rendering stories. Gold Camp Victorian Society

The Mt. Pisgah Speaks Cemetery Walk is scheduled for September 20th and 21st; tours run from 9:30 am - 1:30 pm on Saturday and 10:00 am - 12:30 pm on Sunday.

Tours, costing $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under, will depart every 30 minutes from the Cripple Creek District Museum parking lot with trolley service provided to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

The Goldcamp Victorian Society also works to support a number of other local, historically focused institutions such as the Historic Butte Theatre, the Olde Homestead House Museum, the Cripple Creek District Museum, and others.

To learn more about the Goldcamp Victorian Society or find tickets and times for the upcoming Mt. Pisgah Speaks Cemetery Walk, click here.

_____

_____

