Watch Switchbacks FC all season long for free on News5 streaming platforms

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 is the Southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC! Do not miss any of the action as you can watch all of the action from the comfort of your home!

This season, do not miss any of the action from the defending champions as you can watch in your palm on the go, or get a recap of the action on your favorite streaming platform!

Beginning this Saturday, March 8, we will stream all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches for distribution in Southern Colorado on KOAA’s mobile and connected TV apps, and website. The partnership will also bring locally exclusive Switchbacks content to our website and app.

SCHEDULE

Below is a list of the games that will be streamed on KOAA digital platforms:



Saturday, March 8 at El Paso Locomotive FC| 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 vs Detroit City FC | 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 at Sacramento Republic FC | 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 at Indy Eleven | 5 p.m.

at Indy Eleven | 5 p.m. Saturday, April 5 vs New Mexico| 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at Monterey Bay FC Union |8 p.m.

Saturday, April 19 vs El Paso Locomotive FC | 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 23 at San Antonio FC | 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 vs Phoenix Rising FC | 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 vs Las Vegas Lights FC | 8:30 p.m.

vs Las Vegas Lights FC | 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds| 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 24 at Orange County SC | 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 31 at El Paso Locomotive FC | 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7 at New Mexico United | 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 14 vs Oakland Roots SC | 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 21 at Lexington SC | 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25 vs San Antonio FC | 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 28 at New Mexico United | 7 p.m.

Friday, July 4 vs Louisville City | 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 19 at Birmingham Legion | 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 vs Texoma FC | 6 p.m.

Friday, August 1 vs Lexington SC | 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 9 at Oakland Roots SC | 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 16 vs Orange County SC | 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 23 at Pheonix Rising | 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 30 vs FC Tulsa | 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 6 vs Monterey Bay FC Union | 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 13 at Tampa Bay Rowdies | 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 20 vs Sacramento Republic FC | 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 27 vs Hartford Athletic | 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 4 vs San Antonio | 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 11 at Charleston Battery | 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 vs Las Vegas Lights FC| 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 25 at FC Tulsa | 6 p.m.

Editor's Note: Nationally televised Switchbacks FC games have yet to be announced. News5 will update this web story when those games are determined.

HOW TO WATCH

On Our App

Catch nearly every game from the palm of your hand with the News5 App.

When you open the app on gameday, click on the Watch Now section at the bottom of the app or top and then select the Switchbacks live stream at match time.

Click here to download our app from the Apple App Store.

Click here to download our app from the Google Play Store.

Website

If you're watching on your computer, the Switchbacks stream will be available on our second streaming channel.

On matchday, navigate to the Watch Now section at the top of the page and click the button.

After arriving at our live stream page, all you must do during game time is scroll down and select our second streaming channel, pictured above.

Streaming App

Here's how to watch KOAA News 5 content on a streaming device:

Roku



Turn on your Roku device – in the left-hand toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for KOAA News 5 (Direct link: koaa.com/apps) Click on ‘News 5 Southern Colorado’ in the search results and then select the option to ‘Add Channel’ Once added, the KOAA app will be shown on the home screen of your Roku device and is ready to watch! On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

Apple TV



Turn on your Apple TV device – on the home screen, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for KOAA News 5 Under search results, scroll down to ‘Apps’ and click on KOAA News 5 in the search results. This will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Get’ option and the app will be loaded on to your Apple TV Once added, the KOAA News 5 app will be shown on the home screen of your Apple TV device and is ready to watch! On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

Amazon Fire TV Stick



Turn on your Amazon Fire device – in the top toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for KOAA News 5, and click on our logo This will bring up a screen with the KOAA News 5 app shown listed under ‘Apps & Games’. Click on the KOAA logo, and this will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Download’ option, and the app will be loaded to your Amazon Fire device. Once added, the KOAA News 5 app will appear on the Amazon Fire home screen under ‘Recent’ and ‘Your Apps & Channels' On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

Android TV



From the Android TV Home screen, scroll down to the "Apps" row. Select the Google Play Store app. Browse or search for KOAA News 5 by typing your search, and scrolling to the right at the top of the screen to select input. Or, speak your search by scrolling to the top of the screen to select the Microphone. Select the KOAA News 5 app and click ‘Install’ On match day click on the watch now and scroll down to find the Switchbacks stream

MORE FROM THE SWITCHBACKS

Don't miss your favorite Switchbacks players take the pitch! Marco Rios is a graduate of Pueblo Centennial High School and is just 18 years old. He made five appearances for the Switchbacks last season.

WATCH: Pueblo's Marco Rios

____





Colorado Springs company notifies state of planned layoffs A company that employs around 1,000 people in Colorado Springs notified the state Tuesday that it's planning layoffs. Colorado Springs company notifies state of planned layoffs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.