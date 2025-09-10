Finds Under $40: Catch a movie under the stars with Bristol Brewing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is Bristol Brewing Company's Movies Under the Stars series.

For the third year, Bristol is hosting free, Saturday evening movies through September and October in their outdoor space at Ivywild School in Colorado Springs.

The events have been known to draw a crowd, and this year's series (which kicked off on September 6th) is continuing that tradition; Bristol's outdoor area, known as the schoolyard, was packed with folks setting up lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the first movie of the season, The Sandlot.

"So I really wanted it to be an affordable event that you could come out and you could spend the evening and just hopefully go home and remember this evening with your friends and family," stated Kortney Reyes, Bristol Brewing Company's director of sales and hospitality.

Below you'll find listed the full roster of movies that Bristol has planned for this season of Movies Under the Stars:



9/6: The Sandlot

9/13: Shrek

9/20: The Hangover

9/27: The Princess Bride

10/4: Zombieland

10/11: Barbie

10/18: Black Panther

10/25: Trick ‘r Treat

Movies start at 7:30 pm through September and 6:30 pm through October; you can also find traditional movie snacks (popcorn & candy) on sale for $2.00 in addition to Bristol's own selection of food and drinks.

