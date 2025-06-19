Watch Now
Finds Under $40: The Cripple Creek and Victor Railroad

Looking for budget-friendly fun? For just $19, hop aboard the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad for a 45-minute steam locomotive ride that showcases stunning scenery and rich mining history. Join us as we explore this iconic attraction that has been delighting visitors since 1967.
Ride the Cripple Creek & Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad: Adventure Under $40
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad.

This 45-minute trip by steam locomotive takes passengers past historic mining operations, offers scenic views of the area, and provides a snapshot into the region's past as the train's engineer pulls double duty as tour guide.

The track goes south out of Cripple Creek, past the old Midland Terminal Wye over a reconstructed trestle, past many historic mines, to Echo Valley and World’s Fair then turns around and heads back to Cripple Creek.
Cripplecreekrailroad.com

The family-owned business was opened in 1967 by John Birmingham and is now operated by his son Jim and his family.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adults: $19
  • Seniors (65+): $17
  • Children (3-12): $14
  • Children (under 3): Free

The railroad operates 7 days a week from Memorial Day weekend through the first weekend in October. For more information, click here.
