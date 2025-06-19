Finds Under $40: The Cripple Creek and Victor Railroad

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40; the focus for this article (and outing) is the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad.

This 45-minute trip by steam locomotive takes passengers past historic mining operations, offers scenic views of the area, and provides a snapshot into the region's past as the train's engineer pulls double duty as tour guide.

The track goes south out of Cripple Creek, past the old Midland Terminal Wye over a reconstructed trestle, past many historic mines, to Echo Valley and World’s Fair then turns around and heads back to Cripple Creek. Cripplecreekrailroad.com

The family-owned business was opened in 1967 by John Birmingham and is now operated by his son Jim and his family.

Ticket prices are as follows:



Adults: $19

Seniors (65+): $17

Children (3-12): $14

Children (under 3): Free

The railroad operates 7 days a week from Memorial Day weekend through the first weekend in October. For more information, click here.

