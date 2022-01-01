Bradey King is a Sports Reporter/Anchor for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado.

Prior to landing in Colorado Springs, Bradey worked in Lubbock, Texas where she covered all things West Texas sports, mainly Big 12 football and basketball.

Her favorite experience was traveling with Texas Tech across the country to cover their Sweet 16 run.

Bradey has a master's degree in Sports Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

While in AZ, Bradey interned with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Fox Sports Arizona.

Bradey is also a proud Regis University alum where she played shortstop and was the team captain for the Rangers softball team.

As a Colorado native, growing up in Loveland, Bradey is beyond excited to return to her home state to cover the teams she grew up watching.

When she’s not talking about, watching, or playing sports, Bradey enjoys all things family, friends, fitness, fashion and fun!

If you see Bradey at a game, please say hey! She loves meeting new friendly faces in the community.

Contact Bradey:

Email: Bradey.King@koaa.com

Twitter: @BradeyKing

Facebook: @BradeyKingSports

Instagram: @BradeyKing