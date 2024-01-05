Palmer High School's boys basketball team ranked No. 2 in CHSAA 5A polls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In the latest CHSAA rankings, Palmer's boys basketball was at No. 2 in all of Class 5A with a 9-1 record.

It's year two for the Terrors under head coach Eric Trujillo and his team is starting to peak.

"5A in Colorado this year is crazy right now, I think there's about 12 or 13 teams who legitimately have a shot to hoist the trophy at the end and I think we're one of them," Coach Trujillo said. "It's just going to take them understanding what it takes every single day to be great."

Junior point guard Jackson Weber leads the team, averaging 10 points and 6.6 assists per game so far. Weber was named team captain by his teammates and coaches prior to this season.

"It means a lot to me," Weber said. "It's a great group of guys and I really love playing with them so being able to lead and play for something big means a lot."