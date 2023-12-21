Athletes of the Week: Senior Bowling Duo, Dana Ausec and Tish Johnson

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Dana Ausec and Tish Johnson are two of the best senior bowlers in the world, they also happen to be best friends.

This duo recently represented Colorado Springs and brought home multiple medals while competing on Team USA at the World Senior Championships in Cali, Colombia.

"It was just fun having the experience, getting to bowl with Dana and to represent Colorado Springs," Johnson said. "I thought it was pretty awesome."

This marked Tish Johnson's fifth time competing for our country on the senior tour. She is a veteran in the sport, winning 25 titles and landing in the USBC Hall of Fame.

"I love it," Johnson smiled. "It's a sport that no matter how many times you can hit the pocket, you're not gonna strike every time, so you try to master it."

After driving through Colorado Springs numerous times on tour, Johnson decided to move here in 2002. She found a new bowling center to call home and a new friend named Dana.

"I watched her growing up and kind of idolized her," Ausec said. "As the years have gone on, we have become very good friends and she has helped me get to the level I'm at, so to get to experience my first Team USA with her was just a great honor."

Despite it being Ausec's first time on Team USA, she brought home a lot of gold hardware.

"I'm a Colorado Springs native, so I've grown up around the Olympics, so just being selected and knowing I get to represent the United States was so special," Ausec said. "But then to go and perform well and win three gold medals just far exceeded what my expectations were."

___

About Athlete of the Week

News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special athlete who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.

Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.