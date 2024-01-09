Palmer Ridge alum and Michigan OL, Connor Jones wins CFP National Championship

MONUMENT, Colo. — The College Football Playoff National Championship featured the two undefeated top dogs in No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington. The big game took place at NRG Stadium in Houston, however it featured some local ties.

Monument native and Palmer Ridge alum, Connor Jones is a backup offensive lineman for the Michigan Wolverines.

Jones was a 3-star recruit out of high school and two-year team captain for a Palmer Ridge program that made state playoff runs every year he was there.

Jones has appeared in three games in his two years with the maize and blue. As a sophomore, he is learning from some of the best players in the country, and is waiting for his chance to shine.

Jones proudly represented Southern Colorado on Monday night as Michigan hoisted the National Championship Trophy after beating the Huskies, 34-13. Jones' family was there to witness it.

"{Coach Jim} Harbaugh brought back the helmet stickers, so he’s the one repping the 719 on the back of his helmet," Connor's dad, Travis Jones said. "For me to sit here and say I’m not proud, would be lying.”