UCCS standout, Alex Andersson signs with Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC added UCCS soccer star, Alex Andersson to the 2024 roster on Thursday.

The Sweden native has found his second home here in Colorado Springs and said he's happy to be staying put.

"It means everything," Andersson said. "Since I came here my freshman year, I knew the Switchbacks were here and it's been a goal of mine to be able to play for them."

In his four year career with the Mountain Lions, Andersson scored 25 goals and had nine assists. His efforts earned him numerous accolades, including RMAC Freshman of the Year, RMAC Player of the Year as a sophomore, RMAC All-Tournament Team as a junior and All-RMAC First Team as a senior.

The 6'1" forward described himself as a fast striker, good finisher and hard worker. He hopes to make an immediate impact on the Switchbacks this spring.

"It's a very talented team, they move as a collective unit," Andersson said. "I'm super excited to get to know them better and become brothers."

The Switchbacks FC 2024 schedule is expected to be released soon.