Team USA finalizing roster for women's sitting volleyball Paralympic Team

We are more than 100 days away from the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics! The two-time Paralympic gold medal winning sitting volleyball team has already qualified for Paris, but the roster is still being finalized.

Athletes from all across the country flocked to Colorado Springs this weekend for training camp.

Sitting volleyball is a Paralympic sport in which amputee athletes play volleyball sitting down. It's a fast, highly competitive sport that team USA has dominated in the past, bringing home gold medals from both Rio and Tokyo.

Tokyo Paralympic Most Valuable Player (MVP) and new mom Katie Holloway Bridge is hoping to make an impact on the roster again this year.

Holloway Bridge's foot was amputated when she was two years old. She played traditional sports through college, but says discovering Paralympic volleyball changed her life.

"Because I grew up in a small town, I knew nothing different than playing able bodied sports," said Holloway Bridge. "I didn't have the access to adaptive sports, and I really didn't know they existed... It wasn't until I became a part of the Paralympic volleyball team that I realized I could be an athlete with a disability and love myself."

Holloway Bridge told me she's looking forward to bringing her daughter, Claire, to Paris to watch her compete this summer as Team USA tries for a three-peat.

