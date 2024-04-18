Athlete of the Week: Air Academy's Caitlin and Sean Kramer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and does not reflect the same of KOAA.
It was a special day at Air Academy High School as 19 student-athletes signed a National Letter of Intent to compete at the collegiate level.
Two of the senior signees are twins, Caitlin and Sean Kramer.
Caitlin will play Division I Women's Basketball at Colorado State University next season, while her brother Sean is headed to Otero College to play baseball.
Caitlin in leaving quite an amazing legacy as Air Academy's all-time leading scorer.
"I feel so accomplished that all my hard work finally paid off," Caitlin said. "I committed to a school that I really love, so it's really exciting."
Sean said it's been his dream to play college baseball since he was 8-years-old.
"It's surreal," Sean said.
Caitlin and Sean grew up playing sports together, so going to separate colleges will be an adjustment. Despite the three and a half hour drive between CSU and Otero, the siblings will continue to support each other.
"We're really close, I'm so excited for him," Caitlin said.
"Me and Caitlin have that twin connection," Sean added. "I'll most likely be making it up to almost all of her games."
Of the nineteen signings, ten are staying in-state to further their athletic careers. Here's a full list:
- Madison Chidester - Missouri Western State University - Women's Lacrosse
- Bronner Cole - MidAmerica Nazarene University (Kansas) - Baseball
- Ryan Ellsworth - Biola University (California) - Men's Soccer
- Frank Flores Jr - Colorado State University Pueblo - Baseball
- John "JT" Graybeal - Arizona Christian University - Baseball
- Greg Harvey - Adams State - Men's Lacrosse
- Noah Hellem - Fort Lewis - Men's Basketball
- Max Howery - Colorado State University Pueblo - Basketball
- Carter Inazu - Westminster University (Utah) - Men's Lacrosse
- Dominic Jennings - Stevenson University (Maryland) - Men's Lacrosse
- Caitlin Kramer - Colorado State University - Women's Basketball
- Sean Kramer - Otero University - Baseball
- Lily Larson - Air Force Academy - Swimming
- Keely Lueckeman - Colorado College - Women's Track
- Bethany Michalak - North Carolina State University - Women's Track
- Tyler Morales - Lassen Community College (California) - Baseball
- Maranda Rodgers - Metropolitan State University of Denver - Women's Track
- Stephanie Smith - University of the Southwest (New Mexico) - Women's Golf
- Aliya Vidro - Concordia University Seward Nebraska - Women's Soccer
___
About Athlete of the Week
News5 works to honor the high school Athlete of the Week throughout the school year in our Tuesday evening newscasts. We’re looking for that special teen who is working hard and playing right all while making parents and coaches proud.
Nominate your Athlete of the Week today! See our current and past athletes of the week, click here.