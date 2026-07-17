Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 17 - July 19, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo to the El Paso County Fair, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo wraps up this weekend at the Norris Penrose Event Center! There will be matinee performances at 12:30 p.m., followed by evening shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Enjoy events such as bull riding, mutton-bustin', saddle bronc and more! Tickets start at $25. More information here.



Watch everything you need to know about the rodeo below:

El Paso County Fair

The El Paso County Fair continues this weekend in Calhan! The event is happening Friday and Saturday at the El Paso County Fair and Events Center. You can enjoy barn tours, carnival rides, livestock shows, live entertainment, family activities and more! General admission day passes start at $8 for adults. More information here.



Watch a preview of the fair below:

Green Box Arts Festival

The 18th annual Green Box Arts Festival is underway in Green Mountain Falls! From now through Sunday, enjoy art, performances, hands-on classes and much more! Streets and trails in Green Mountain Falls will be lined with artwork from established artists. Tickets for events start at $15. More information here.



Watch a preview of the Green Box Arts Festival below:

First and Main Summer Concert Series

The final First and Main Summer Concert Series of the season is this weekend in Colorado Springs! The event is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the park across from the Cinemark at First & Main Town Center. Each week features a different local band, offering a diverse mix of sounds and genres designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the concert series below:

Colorado Renaissance Festival

It's time for all squires, knights and fair maidens to descend upon Larkspur yet again for a summer of Renaissance fair activities! The 49th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival continues along Perry Park Avenue this weekend! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through August 2. Tickets for adults are $32. More information here.



Watch a preview of the festival below:

North Pole Colorado Santa's Workshop

Feeling festive? The North Pole in Cascade is open! The park will be open for its 70th season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31. Enjoy two dozen unique rides at 7,500 feet above sea level. You can also visit Santa! Ride wristbands start at $38, and children two and under can get in for free. More information here.

Backyard Market

Situated along Shoup Road in Black Forest, this market is dedicated to supporting local producers and creators. The market runs every Saturday from now through October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each market this year is expected to have more than 80 vendors and live music. More information here.



Watch a preview of what to expect at the market below:

Colorado Springs Sunday Market

The Colorado Springs Sunday Market continues this weekend! It will be held at Acacia Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every Sunday through October 25, the market will feature live music, locally-grown produce, artisan foods and handmade goods. More than 60 vendors will also be at the park. More information here.

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