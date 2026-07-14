Everything you need to know about this year's Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is hosting the NFR Open, and some of the best ProRodeo riders from North America will be competing!

Colorado will be showcasing its Western roots as they will see cowboys and cowgirls from around the United States, Canada, and Mexico take the stage and show why they're the best around.

The rodeo runs from Tuesday through Saturday at the Norris-Penrose Event Center, which is located near the Highway 24 and South 8th Street interchange.

There will be evening performances every night of the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m. with grounds opening at 4 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, you can also watch matinee performances beginning at 10 a.m. Matinee performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Grounds will open at 10 a.m. for both matinee shows.

Each performance will start with the Pikes Peak or Bust Range Rider Pivots precision riding group, and the Pikes Peak Rangerettes drill team, followed by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit.

Performances will have eight events happening in the order below:



Bareback Riding

Breakaway Roping

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tie-Down Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

If you want to explore the grounds around the rodeo, there will be plenty to do. The Fan Zone will have food and drinks, vendors, mutton-bustin' preliminaries and more!

See below for a breakdown of where ticket prices start for each performance:



Tuesday evening: Tickets start at $25

Wednesday evening: Tickets start at $25

Thursday evening: Tickets start at $30

Friday matinee: Tickets start at $25

Friday evening: Tickets start at $45

Saturday matinee: Tickets start at $30

Saturday evening: Tickets start at $50

After Thursday evening's performance, there will be a free drone show to celebrate America 250/Colorado150!

For more information or to buy tickets, visit Pikes Peak or Bust's website.

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